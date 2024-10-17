Punjab CM dedicates state-of-the-art Bhagwan Valmiki-ji Panorama

Amritsar, Oct 17 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday dedicated the state-of-the-art Bhagwan Valmiki-ji Panorama, situated in Bhagwan Sri Valmiki Tirath Sthal, popularly known as Ram Tirath, here to the humanity.

Dedicating the project, the Chief Minister said the world's first epic, Ramayana, was written by Adikavi Bhagwan Valmiki-ji, who illuminated the world with his wisdom and philosophy. He said in this first-of-its-kind panorama the magic of technology blends with a deep narration, creating an immersive and divine environment for the visitor.

Mann said the panorama is a perfect blend of grandeur, aesthetics and architecture, adding "it is a humble tribute to Bhagwan Sri Valmiki-ji by the state government".

The Chief Minister said the panorama complex is constructed over nine acres and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 32.78 crore. He said the panorama showcases the story of his life, along with excerpts from the epic.

"This modern museum uses technology to narrate the life and contributions of Bhagwan Valmiki-ji," he said.

Mann said the panorama features 14 galleries with each gallery dedicated to a specific aspect of Bhagwan Sri Valmiki-ji's life and the Ramayana.

The Chief Minister said that besides galleries, the panorama also offers various amenities to enhance the visitor experience, including a cafeteria, souvenir shop, library and others.

Mann said these facilities will make the visit more convenient and enjoyable for guests.

The Chief Minister said that the panorama is a significant cultural and historical addition and is expected to attract tourists and enthusiasts interested in the life and contributions of Bhagwan Sri Valmiki-ji and the epic of Ramayana.

Mann said this panorama is an engineering marvel spruced with rare architecture and designed aesthetically. He expressed hope that this initiative will not only preserve and promote cultural heritage but also provide an educational experience for all those who visit.

