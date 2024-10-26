Puducherry Police to heighten security for Diwali festivities: HM Namassivayam

Puducherry, Oct 26 (IANS) Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam said on Saturday that the Union Territory (UT) police will heighten security and traffic management measures, including drone and CCTV surveillance, in view of the Diwali festival.

The Home Minister made the remarks after a high-level meeting of officials held at the state police headquarters.

He said that the police have been directed to step up vigilance in crowded public areas, with an additional 200 traffic cops to be deployed to regulate the festival rush. Similarly, constables will be assigned to law enforcement and night patrol duties to ensure public safety.

Home Minister Namassivayam further mentioned that the Puducherry Police have been taking active measures to maintain law and order. The traffic police have directed traders to park their vehicles at the old jail complex instead of near road spaces and have requested their cooperation.

The traffic police have also asked traders to install CCTV cameras facing the road and assist in managing traffic congestion during the festivities.

The traffic police announced that foot patrols would be conducted on key streets to ensure smooth movement. Besides this, public announcements will be made at frequent intervals to help clear road congestion.

They have roped in the services of NSS volunteers for traffic regulation duties.

Police have also requested local traders and the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious individuals or objects in their vicinities.

"The Puducherry Police are coordinating with the Tamil Nadu Police regarding certain intelligence inputs from central agencies, and we have increased security across the territory to prevent any untoward incidents during the festivities," an official said.

He also noted that since the car bomb blast at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on the eve of Diwali in 2022, the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Police are working closely on intelligence inputs.

