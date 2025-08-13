Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in Dausa road accident

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa, which killed 11 people, including women and children.

Over half a dozen people were also injured in the accident, which happened at around 3.30 a.m. when a collision occurred between a pickup truck and a container near Bapi village in Dausa. The pickup truck was carrying more than 22 devotees at the time of the crash.

According to the information, the deceased include four women and seven children.

In a post on X, President Murmu posted, "The news of the death of many people, including women and children, in a road accident in Dausa, Rajasthan, is very tragic. I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in this accident."

According to preliminary findings by the police, the container truck rammed the pickup from behind with considerable force, resulting in the immediate death of 10 people.

Upon receiving the information, the police hurried to the location and transported the injured individuals to a nearby hospital, where another woman died from her injuries, raising the death toll to 11.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also took to X and expressed his sadness over the accident.

CM Bhajanlal said, "The news of the loss of life in a horrific road accident in Dausa is extremely tragic. The district administration has been directed to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured."

"May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured," he added.

The deceased have been identified as Poorvi (3), Priyanka (25), Daksh (12), Sheela (35), Seema (25), Anshu (26), and Saurabh (35).

The identities of four other victims are yet to be identified.

Several injured passengers are being treated at Dausa District Hospital, while those in critical condition were rushed to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for advanced care.

Among the seriously injured are Lakshya (5), Naitik (6), Rita (30), Nilesh Kumari (22), Priyanka (19), Saurabh (28), Manoj (28), and another unidentified patient.

