Preparations in full swing for PM Modi's first visit to Kashi Vishwanath after LS polls

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on June 18, marking his first visit to Kashi after assuming office for the third-consecutive time.

The temple administration has finalised all preparations for the PM’s visit, ensuring a smooth and grand event.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, Kashi Vishwanath Trust, confirmed on Monday that the protocol for the PM’s visit had been received.

He stated that security arrangements would be meticulously overseen by security officials to guarantee the event's success.

Reflecting on PM Modi's previous visit to Kashi for election campaigning, he noted, "When PM Modi last visited Kashi, it was on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Saptami. Meanwhile, this visit coincides with the aftermath of Ganga Dussehra, a three-day festival, so the decorations from the celebration are still in place."

Highlighting the preparations for the PM’s grand welcome, the CEO said, "Whenever a prominent personality comes, they are welcomed in the temple with 'damrus' and 'shanknaad', accompanied by the chanting of mantras in the sanctum sanctorum, followed by the usual prayers to Lord Vishwanath. We are fully prepared for the Prime Minister's visit, and he will also be welcomed in this traditional manner."

Mishra also assured that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure that devotees face no issues while offering their prayers.

Highlighting the well-organised approach to the event, he emphasised that everyone would have the opportunity for 'darshan' of the deity.

