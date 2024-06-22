‘Pratham Puja’ to mark ceremonial beginning of Amarnath Yatra held

Srinagar, June 22 (IANS) To mark the ceremonial beginning of this year’s Amarnath Yatra, ‘Pratham Puja’ was performed on Saturday.

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), posted on his official X handle, “Today performed the 'Pratham Puja' to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Sought Baba Amarnathji's blessings and prayed for the good health, progress, and well-being of all the people.”

He said the holy pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine situated at 3888 metres above sea level in Kashmir Himalayas has always been a symbol of communal harmony as local Muslims help and assist the Yatris to reach the cave shrine.

In another comment, Manoj Sinha said, “It has been ancient tradition of J&K that people from all communities participate in this Yatra irrespective of their religion. I urge all enlightened citizens to come together to welcome and serve the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country & abroad.”

Commenting on the facilities the SASB will make available for the Yatris, the Lt. Governor said, “Officials of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board & concerned depts are committed to provide better facilities & services for pilgrims. We are taking every possible measure to ensure the yatra is smooth, safe & hassle-free. We have brought in a qualitative improvement in the overall Yatra experience for devotees and there has been significant enhancement in essential facilities, infrastructure and security. This year Yatra will start from 29th June.”

The 52-day-long Amarnath Yatra will start on June 29 and end on August 19 coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan and the Shravan Purnima festivals.

