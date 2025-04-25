Minister urges young IRS officers to strive for Viksit Bharat goal

Palasamudram (Andhra Pradesh), April 25 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Friday exhorted the young officers passing out of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics (NACIN) to lead with "courage and clarity" to fulfil their responsibility in building a transparent and accountable tax system.

In his address on the occasion, Chaudhary highlighted the role of IRS officers in the country’s economic growth and expressed confidence in their ability to advance the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by promoting economic progress and social equality.

The minister was the chief guest at the passing out parade of the 75th batch of 42 Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officer trainees, including 25 men and 17 women officers.

Five officers from Bhutan were also part of the training programme.

The ceremony commenced with a solemn observance of mourning and tribute for the victims of the tragic Pahalgam incident, with officers and dignitaries standing in silence to honour the memory of the victims.

In his address, CBIC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal outlined the pivotal role of the IRS officers in revenue mobilisation, trade facilitation, and national development and urged them to stay updated, uphold integrity, and embrace digital transformation to serve efficiently.

He further urged them to maintain a balance between enforcement and facilitation, encouraging officers to lead with empathy, confidence, and discipline.

In her address, CBIC member Aruna Narayan Gupta stressed ethical conduct, empathy and continuous learning, while underscoring "Sevabhav" as a foundational quality for IRS officers, urging them to approach their duties with empathy, humility and a service-oriented mindset. She emphasised that public servants must remain accessible, fair and citizen-centric in their conduct, reinforcing that serving people is at the heart of governance.

NACIN Director General M. Subramanyam congratulated the officers as they are the first batch to undergo their entire foundational training at the newly developed NACIN Palasamudram campus.

Further emphasising adaptability, public service and the importance of integrity in shaping modern tax officers, he expressed pride in the academy’s evolving capabilities, highlighting its advanced training infrastructure and growing international collaborations.

