Praggnanandhaa secures spot in Grand Chess Tour Final, earns praise from Gautam Adani

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa has qualified for the prestigious Grand Chess Tour (GCT) Final in Brazil after after finishing runner-up at the 2025 Sinquefield Cup, further cementing his place among the world’s elite players.

The Chennai-based Grandmaster continues to script history, inspiring a new generation of Indian chess enthusiasts.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani was among the first to congratulate the youngster, lauding his remarkable achievement.

“Heartiest congratulations to R Praggnanandhaa on qualifying for the Grand Chess Tour Final in Brazil! What an achievement! At just 19, your journey inspires millions of young Indians to dream big and play bold. Bharat is proud of you,” Adani wrote on social media.

Praggnanandhaa’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Known for his fearless play and ability to challenge the very best, he has become a household name in Indian sport. His qualification for the GCT Final is not just a personal triumph but also a reflection of India’s growing stature in global chess.

In recent years, the youngster has consistently impressed against legends such as Magnus Carlsen, earning widespread admiration. With his entry into the season-ending finale, expectations are high, and fans are hopeful he can script another milestone.

The GCT Final will be held in Brazil from September 27 to October 3 and will be contested across three formats — classical, rapid and blitz.

Praggnanandhaa will aim to become the first Indian to lift the Grand Chess Tour crown. France’s Alireza Firouzja is the reigning champion.

The stage is set for an electrifying GCT Final showdown as GMs Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian and Praggnanandhaa battle for the championship crown. With the regular season behind them, the top four now face off in the high-stakes knockout for the title of GCT Champion — and a USD 350,000 prize fund on the line.

As chess in India continues to experience a resurgence, Praggnanandhaa stands out as the torchbearer of this new wave. As he prepares for Brazil, the nation watches with pride and anticipation.

