PM Modi visits Uttarakhand winter tourism exhibition in Harsil

Harsil, March 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited an 'Uttarakhand Tourist Winter Tourism' exhibition in Harsil, where he explored the state's breathtaking destinations and cultural heritage.

The exhibition featured renowned sites, including Mahasu Devta, Timmarsain Mahadev Cave, Bala Sundari Temple, Tehri's paragliding hotspot, Golju Temple, and Kartik Swami Temple.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the significance and unique aspects of these locations.

He also visited an exhibition under the 'One District, One Product' initiative, which aims to support local entrepreneurs and promote indigenous Uttarakhand products.

The exhibition showcased traditional attire, Baal Mithai, honey, Buransh juice, handcrafted shawls, and caps. The Prime Minister also witnessed a vibrant folk dance performance, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Later, PM Modi flagged off a trek to Janak Taal and launched a bike rally from Harsil Valley, marking another step in Uttarakhand's winter tourism push.

The visit aligns with the Uttarakhand government's Winter Tourism programme, which has already attracted thousands of devotees to the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The initiative is designed to promote religious tourism while simultaneously boosting local businesses, including homestays and tourism-related ventures.

Earlier in the day, upon his arrival in Mukhwa, the Prime Minister visited the Mukhimath Temple, revered as the winter abode of River Ganga in the Uttarkashi district. He performed rituals and sought blessings from Goddess Ganga as hundreds gathered to welcome him.

Every year, on Diwali, the idol of Goddess Ganga from the Gangotri Temple is moved to Mukhimath Temple due to extreme winter conditions. The idol remains there for six months until the Gangotri Temple reopens in the summer, at which point it is taken back in a grand celebratory procession.

A day ahead of his visit, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by PM Modi, approved two significant ropeway projects in Uttarakhand.

The first, a 12.9 km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, will be constructed at a capital cost of Rs 4,081.28 crore under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model. The second, a 12.4 km ropeway connecting Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji, has been approved for Rs 2,730.13 crore.

According to the CCEA, these projects will enhance last-mile connectivity for pilgrims while generating substantial employment during the construction and operational phases. The ropeways are also expected to drive socio-economic growth, benefiting industries such as hospitality, travel, food, and tourism.

With these initiatives, Uttarakhand is set to emerge as a year-round religious and adventure tourism destination, reinforcing its position as a spiritual and natural retreat.

