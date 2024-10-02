PM Modi slams Jharkhand govt over Bangladeshi infiltration

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on the Jharkhand's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal government over the issues of Bangladeshi infiltration, corruption, and reservation.

Describing the problem of Bangladeshi infiltration as alarming, PM Modi, addressing the Parivartan Maharally in Hazaribagh, said: “To remain in power, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress have sacrificed Jharkhand to create a new vote bank. Santhal Pargana, where the tribal and Hindu population is continuously declining, is living proof of how dangerous the game of vote bank has become here. Anyone can see the demographic change taking place here. But the Jharkhand government is not ready to accept it. The High Court has expressed concern calling it a serious matter, but the JMM government has denied in the affidavit."

On corruption, the Prime Minister accused the JMM-led coalition government of plundering from both state and Central welfare schemes, including funds meant for ration to the poor and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Referring to the incidents of recovery of crores of rupees during the raids by investigation agencies in Jharkhand, PM Modi said, “I have been in public life for a long time. I have been CM and PM, but I had never seen such huge amount of cash as I saw on TV being recovered from the homes of Congress leaders in Jharkhand."

The Prime Minister also criticised the JMM for deviating from its roots, accusing the party of working with the Congress to erode Jharkhand’s identity and undermine the rights of indigenous people. "The state government is on the way out, so they have ramped up corruption in anticipation of being voted out," he said.

He further said, "Over the past two weeks, thousands of transfers have occurred in Jharkhand, fuelling a large-scale industry of transfer postings. The JMM has siphoned off crores of rupees, but this will not continue for long. Soon, the government will change, and all those who indulged in corruption will be held accountable. Every penny looted will be recovered and accounted for."

Prime Minister Modi also alleged a conspiracy by the Congress to end reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, but assured the public that the BJP would protect these rights at any cost.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.