Macron urges Israel to end military operations in Lebanon

Paris, Oct 2 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Israel to end forthwith its military operations in Lebanon, the Elysee presidential palace said on Wednesday in a press release.

Noting many civilian victims in conflicts, Macron expressed his wish that Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity would be restored in strict compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

"In this regard, he reaffirmed France's commitment to UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon)," the Elysee said, adding that France will stand alongside all those who act in this direction and will very soon organise a conference in support of the Lebanese people and their institutions.

Macron also reiterated his determination to reach a long-term settlement that ensures the security of the populations on both sides of the Blue Line, the UN-drawn provisional border between Israel and Lebanon.

"The displaced must be able to return home in complete safety, in Israel as well as in Lebanon," Macron stressed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Condemning Iran's attack on Israel, Macron also called on all parties involved to exercise the utmost restraint.

On Tuesday, France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs already condemned the Israeli airstrikes that had caused an unacceptable number of civilian casualties, including dozens of children and women.

Israel has recently intensified its strikes on Beirut and its suburbs, targetting Hezbollah officials and facilities.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanon-Israel border since October 8, 2023, when the Lebanon-based Shiite group fired rockets at Israel in support of its ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip, prompting retaliatory fire and airstrikes from Israel.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.