PM Modi sets example by not using taxpayer money for personal festivities, RTI discloses

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to frugality and ethical governance has once again been highlighted through a response to a Right to Information (RTI) query. It was revealed that neither PM Modi nor late former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh utilised government funds for personal Diwali celebrations during their respective tenures.

This practice of not spending public money on personal festivities showcases PM Modi's virtue of leading by example, particularly in matters of public accountability and financial propriety.

Pune-based activist Prafful Sarda filed the RTI request in November 2024, seeking details about the annual Diwali festival expenditures by both leaders. Dr. Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024, and PM Modi have both maintained that no public funds were spent on their personal celebrations.

In a response dated January 3, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) clarified that no government money was used for the personal expenses of either prime minister. The PMO’s Under Secretary and Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), Parvesh Kumar, stated, "Personal expenses of the prime minister are not borne on government account. Prime Minister Office (PMO) doesn’t spend any money for PM’s personal expenses."

In light of the RTI response, Prafful Sarda expressed hope that other political leaders, including ministers, governors, chief ministers, MPs, and MLAs, will follow the same practice of not utilising government funds for personal expenses, regardless of their political affiliations.

"Hope other Ministers, Governors, CM, MP and MLA will follow the same irrespective of their political alliance," RTI activist Sarda remarked.

This revelation comes amid controversy over Prime Minister Modi’s 7.5-carat diamond gift to US First Lady Jill Biden during his 2023 visit. The diamond sparked international debate after US authorities valued it at $20,000, while India’s Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the gem, being lab-grown, had a much lower estimated value of under Rs 2 lakh.

