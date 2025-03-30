PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder KB Hedgewar in Nagpur (Ld)

Nagpur, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Maharashtra's Nagpur and paid floral tributes at memorials dedicated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and second sarsanghchalak (chief) M. S. Golwalkar.

The visit coincided with the beginning of the Hindu calendar year. It was his maiden visit to the RSS headquarters at the Reshimbagh area in Nagpur after assuming the office of Prime Minister.

On September 16, 2012, he visited Reshimbagh to pay tributes to former RSS chief K Sudarshan. Again in July 2013, then Gujarat CM and PM candidate Modi visited the headquarters for a meeting.

PM Modi was accompanied by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, veteran RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and local RSS leaders.

PM Modi interacted with the RSS chief for a while during his visit.

PM Modi's visit is important, especially when the RSS recently announced that it would celebrate its centenary year by organising several events for 12 months, from Vijayadasami Day in 2025.

Besides, PM Modi's visit is crucial as the BJP is electing a new president.

In his recent interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman earlier this month, PM Modi discussed the impact of RSS on his early life.

"Millions of people are connected to it, but understanding RSS is not that simple. One must make an effort to truly grasp the nature of its work. More than anything, the RSS provides you with a clear direction toward what can truly be called a purpose in life. Secondly, the nation is everything, and serving the people is akin to serving God. To my knowledge, they run approximately 1,25,000 service projects without any government assistance, solely through community support. They spend time there, teach the children, care for their health, instill good values and work towards improving cleanliness in these communities. Running 1,25,000 social service projects is no small feat," he said.

