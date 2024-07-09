People in K’taka burnt my photo, means we are on right track on Mhadei River: Goa CM

Panaji, July 9 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, on Tuesday said some people in Karnataka’s Belgavi burning his photo over the Mhadei River issue, suggests that his government is on the ‘right track’.

While members of the water management authority Mhadei PRAWAH inspected the river’s stretch in Karnataka on Saturday, a few individuals allegedly stopped Goa's state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) bus in Belagavi in protest against the Goa government’s move to seek the inspection.

Reacting to this incident, CM Sawant on Tuesday said, “Mhadei PRAWAH is an independent authority. I don’t know why Karnataka is pained by their inspection. It is important to allow them to make fair inspections. Their report will be authentic.”

Sawant added, “The incident of some people in Karnataka burning my photograph suggests that we are on the right track in fighting the case.”

The Goa CM said that the team inspected the Mhadei stretch at the right ‘point’ and witnessed how water is diverted.

“We are on the right track. Let the PRAWAH submit the report. I am confident and have trust that their decision will help Goa,” CM Sawant added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking clearance of the Kalasa Banduri Drinking Water Project.

Reacting to it, CM Sawant had said that the Centre will take Goa into confidence before taking any decision.

“I have informed the Prime Minister about this issue. Hence, let anybody demand whatever they want, Goa will be taken into confidence before any decision is made. There will be no injustice to us. Our entire team is working to protect Mhadei,” CM Sawant said.

Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the 28.8 km river stretch that flows through it to divert water into its Malaprabha basin in the north.

