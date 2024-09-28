'People admired her for her humility', says PM Modi over demise of Padma Shri recipient Pappammal

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the demise of renowned organic farmer and Padma Shri Award recipient R. Pappammal.

In a post on Friday on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply pained by the passing away of Pappammal Ji. She made a mark in agriculture, especially organic farming. People admired her for her humility and kind nature. My thoughts are with her family and well wishers. Om Shanti."

At the age of 109, Pappammal breathed her last in Coimbatore. She was suffering from age-related health issues.

In March 2023, Pappammal travelled to New Delhi to attend the Global Millets Conference, where she met PM Modi and underscored the significance of promoting millet cultivation and consumption to promote sustainable agriculture and healthy eating habits.

During their meeting, PM Modi showed immense respect by bowing down to seek Pappammal's blessings.

Condoling the demise of Pappammal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, posted on X, "I feel like I have lost one of my family members."

In 2021, she was given the Padma Shri award for popularising organic farming in India.

She was regarded as a pioneer in the agriculture field and worked closely with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University as a member of the farmers consultation committee of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for 45 years since 1970.

Pappammal toiled in agricultural fields until her last breath.

She was argued to be the oldest farmer who was active in the field before she passed away on Friday.

