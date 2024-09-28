Dehradun DM urges peace after stone-pelting incident at railway station

Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Sep 28 (IANS) Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal has appealed to the residents of Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, to maintain peace following a stone-pelting incident at Dehradun railway station.

Tensions erupted between two communities at Dehradun railway station on Thursday night leading to stone-pelting and vandalism of vehicles.

The district administration quickly intervened, holding talks with both parties to resolve the matter and restore calm.

DM Bansal emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence in Dehradun and urged everyone to cooperate in maintaining the city's peaceful identity.

Superintendent of Police (SP City) Pramod Kumar assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in the incident.

The incident began when a minor girl from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, arrived at the railway station and met a local man from a different faith. Their interaction drew a crowd, leading to arguments and eventually stone-pelting and vandalism.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said that the girl had been reported missing in Badaun, and the police were already on their way to locate her.

The police dispersed the crowd and registered a case against unidentified individuals involved in the unrest.

"Yesterday night tensions erupted between two communities. There was stone pelting and some vehicles were vandalised in the incident. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and BNS was registered at the Kotwali Police Station Bazar. Whoever is involved in this incident will be arrested and presented in the court soon," SP Kumar said.

The Police official further said that the situation has been brought under control and the security forces have been deployed at various to avoid any untoward incidents.

"The situation is under control as of now. In addition to that, the police conducted a flag march in all areas of mixed population. Also, as today is Friday, our security forces have been deployed at the areas of the mixed population," the Superintendent of Police said.

