Paris Olympics: Recent success gives me confidence to aim for gold: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympic Games, woman boxer Lovlina Borgohain has expressed "confidence" in winning a gold medal in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Borgohain’s confidence is backed by a series of remarkable performances, including a gold medal at the 2023 World Boxing Championships and a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games.

In a conversation on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers,' she expressed her aspirations to clinch gold at the upcoming edition of the Games. Borgohain’s transition from the Welterweight (69 kg) to the Middleweight (75 kg) category marked a turning point in her career.

“I used to consistently win bronze, but since switching to the 75 kg category, I’ve seen remarkable improvement. Despite initial skepticism about weight gain, it has proven beneficial. I’ve won four consecutive gold medals in the National Games, National Championships, World Championships, and Asian Championships. This success gives me the confidence to aim for Olympic gold,” she said.

Discussing her preparation for Paris 2024, Borgohain emphasised the importance of meticulous planning and dedication. “Every day and every session counts as we approach the Olympics. Setting a target and working diligently towards it motivates me. I structure my training to maximise productivity, ensuring each day brings me closer to my goal of winning gold.”

Reflecting on her journey, Borgohain shared a poignant childhood anecdote that ignited her passion for boxing.

“When I was young, I didn’t know much about boxing. My father, who worked in tea plantations, brought home sweets one Sunday wrapped in a newspaper with an article about Muhammad Ali. That moment sparked my interest in boxing. My journey began with martial arts, and then I moved directly to competing in national boxing, using my martial arts knowledge to guide me," the pugilist said.

Offering advice to aspiring athletes, Borgohain highlighted the critical elements of success. “Discipline, focus, and sacrifice are essential. The journey is fraught with challenges, including injuries, but perseverance is key. Overcoming these obstacles is what makes a champion.”

Borgohain, an Arjuna Award winner and Khel Ratna awardee joins the ranks of Vijender Singh and Mary Kom as Indian boxers to win an Olympic medal. As she prepares to compete in the women’s 75kg event at Paris 2024, her recent victories at the 2023 World Boxing Championships and 2022 Asian Boxing Championships solidify her status as a top contender.

