Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra along with her politician husband Raghav Chadha and family offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple ahead of Maha Shivratri.

Raghav took to his Instagram account, where she posted two pictures. The first had the couple posing for the camera in front of the temple. The next picture had the duo posing with their family.

“Jai Shri Baba Vishwanath… Har Har Mahadev. Sabhi dweshwasiyon ko Maha Shivratri ki dher saari shubh kaamnaein,” he wrote as the caption.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. The temple is a Hindu pilgrimage site and is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines. The presiding deity is known by the names Vishwanath and Vishweshwara, meaning Lord of the Universe.

On the acting front, Parineeti has officially started shooting for her OTT debut with a Netflix series.

She took to her social media handles and shared a note that read, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold - they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go”.

“A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!”

She also posted photos of other cast members, including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan.

Parineeti is all set to make her digital debut with a thrilling drama for Netflix. Set against the scenic backdrop of Shimla's hills, the upcoming yet-to-be-titled project is poised to deliver an intense mix of mystery and suspense. Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, the series will be directed by Rensil D'Silva.

This upcoming thriller series will be her fourth collaboration with Netflix.

She previously worked with the platform on Ribhu Dasgupta's mystery drama “The Girl on the Train,” Imtiaz Ali's biographical film “Amar Singh Chamkila” alongside Diljit Dosanjh, and an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Dhruv Tripathi.

