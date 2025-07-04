Over 40 injured in gas station explosion in Italy's Rome

Rome, July 4 (IANS) An explosion ripped through a gas station in eastern Rome on Friday morning, injuring more than 40 people, local media reported.

According to local authorities, the explosion took place at a gas station on Via Gordiani in the Prenestino district of eastern Rome. While none of the injured are in critical condition, five people were hospitalised for treatment. Some of the casualties included rescue workers responding to the scene.

Preliminary findings from the local fire department suggest the explosion may have been triggered by a pump detaching from a tanker truck. Authorities are conducting further investigations.

A spiral of smoke was seen rising into the sky from a distance of approximately three or four kilometers, around 8 am. A small explosion at the gas station made the rescue operations difficult initially, but it was soon followed by a much powerful explosion, one which was heard in many areas in Italy's capital city. The shock wave of the explosion was reported to be around 200 metres. Rescue teams are using a helicopter and a foam truck, Italian daily Il Foglio reported on Friday afternoon.

It also added that among the injured were operators, a firefighter, local residents who live in the area of Via Romolo Balzani, and around eight police officers. The strong smell of gas initially led to the timely intervention and rescue of the local residents, moving them as far away as possible from the site, to areas that were less densely populated.

Flames after the explosion reached a warehouse behind the petrol station and also caused damage to nearby buildings.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Georgia Meloni has connected with the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, who will be visiting the site of the explosion. The Italian leader is being updated constantly by the authorities, with particular detail and attention to the people injured in the incident.

"I am closely following the consequences of the explosion that occurred this morning at a gas station in the Prenestino neighborhood, in Rome. I have spoken with the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, and I remain in constant contact with Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano and the relevant authorities to monitor the evolution of the situation," Meloni posted on X.

"I express my solidarity with all the injured - including law enforcement officers, firefighters, and healthcare workers - and extend my heartfelt thanks to all those engaged in rescue and safety operations," she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.