‘Our WB nominee also faced Manipur like-horror,’ says BJP

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) BJP on Friday claimed that a Manipur like gruesome incident has also happened with one its nominee-candidates in the recently concluded Panchayat elections in West Bengal which the ruling party dubbed as ‘Khoon Ka Chunaav’ (Elections of Bloodshed).

“The incident of Manipur is shameful. We strongly condemn it. Such heinous incident should not take place anywhere. But in West Bengal’s Panchla, a woman was paraded naked for fighting as BJP nominee in Gram Sabha. Is this incident less unfortunate than Manipur?” BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

He said: “The only difference is that there no video of the incident. Because the (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee’s police and ‘goondas’ did not allowed anyone to record the video.”

Majumdar said the Mamata Banerjee-led government has deteriorated West Bengal’s situation.

“Manipur incident is highly unfortunate, we condemn it. But what has happened in West Bengal is equally shameful,” said BJP MP Locket Chatterjee as she broke down referring to the alleged incident in Panchla.

She said: “The elections in West Bengal were not panchayat elections but ‘Khoon Ka Chunaav’ (Elections of bloodshed).”

Chatterjee also criticised Congress and questioned why it was silent on the matter.

“Congress has also joined Mamata Banerjee now. That is why Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra) are silent,” the MP said.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda has constituted various committees to inquire into the violence and “gruesome killings” during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal.

On Thursday night, Nadda constituted a panel of Scheduled Caste MPs to inquire into the violence. The committee will visit the violence affected areas of West Bengal and then submit a report to him.

