Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi's Family Entertainer?

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen recently acted in a family drama titled Thalaivan Thalaivi. The promos and the trailer promised a dose of fun while discussing marital troubles. The movie, directed by Pandiraaj, received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Thalaivan Thalaivii didn't perform beyond expectations at the box office.

Vijay Sethupathi's loyal fan base and the fun in the trailer were enough for the film to sustain momentum at the box office, and it managed to end up as an average fare. Prime Video secured the OTT rights for Thalaivan Thalaivii after its global release on July 25.

Thalaivan Thalaivii will make its digital debut after its four-week theatrical run concludes. Initially, there were rumors about the movie being released on Prime for Independence Day, but Prime Video has officially announced that the OTT release of Thalaivan Thalaivii will take place on August 22nd.

It remains to be seen if streaming audiences will lap up the film, which didn't really penetrate the audiences across regions and ended up being an underwhelming affair at the cinemas.