The Sandman Season 2 OTT Review: Netflix's Fantasy Epic Feels Inconsistent Yet Compelling!

Sandman is one of the most popular comic books, with millions of fans. Netflix adapted that into a live-action web series, and its first season had managed to attract audiences who didn't read the comic book in the first place to watch the same.

More than how well the show was made, Sandman landed in controversy owing to its creator, Neil Gaiman, and the series of allegations leveled against him. After these allegations surfaced, fans of the show split, leading Netflix to delay the release of the second season.

The Sandman Season 2 OTT Review: Netflix Gets It Right

Despite the controversy, the second season of Sandman is out on the OTT platform, and reactions are pouring in. The streaming platform has made it clear that this will be the last season of the show, and Netflix will be releasing The Sandman in two parts.

The first six episodes are now out on the streaming platform, and the final five episodes will be out on July 24th. Season 2 endeavors to bestow the narrative upon those most deserving, who are none other than the fans who shaped the show's essence prior to its full-scale controversy.

Fans saw Morpheus reclaim his birthright and reconstruct the Dreaming, so the second season will show if he is still the selfish man he was.

One of the major drawbacks of Sandman is that the stakes never feel very high. Sure, as viewers, we can easily go along with Dream's life without asking questions, but there needn't be any emotional investment in the second season. Every character Dream meets will only tell him one thing: that humanity won't be needing them anywhere, and this notion keeps getting reiterated until the ending of the first volume.

Sandman's Season 2 first volume ends on an intriguing cliffhanger that will give fans just enough to wait until July 24th, when the remaining five episodes will release. The makers may have made it clear that the Sandman is ending, which is why the pacing of the first volume in the second season looks tight and sets up nicely for the last part.