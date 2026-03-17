New OTT Releases This Week: Complete List from BTS Comeback Live to Peaky Blinders

he third week of March brings a packed lineup of OTT releases across major streaming platforms. From global music events and crime dramas to romantic stories and documentaries, viewers have plenty of fresh content to explore between March 17 and March 21, 2026.

Whether you prefer thrillers, comedy, reality shows or regional cinema, this week’s releases offer something for every type of viewer.

OTT Releases List (March 17–21, 2026)

March 17, 2026

Vladimir – Netflix

A drama about an English professor whose life takes a complicated turn after becoming obsessed with a colleague.

March 18, 2026

Invincible Season 4 (Episodes 1–3) – Amazon Prime Video

A superhero series where Mark faces new challenges after a global catastrophe.

Imperfect Women – Apple TV

A murder investigation tests the bond between three close friends.

Age of Attraction (Episodes 6–7) – Netflix

A dating show exploring relationships beyond age barriers.

Radioactive Emergency – Netflix

A drama inspired by real events involving a major radiological crisis.

March 19, 2026

Last One Laughing UK Season 2 – Amazon Prime Video

A comedy reality show where contestants try to make others laugh while staying serious.

Landlord – ZEE5

A rural drama focusing on power struggles and resistance in a village setting.

Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 – Netflix

A continuation of a story involving family secrets and crime.

March 20, 2026

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man – Netflix

Tommy Shelby returns in a wartime setting to face a dangerous mission.

Chiraiya – JioHotstar

A thought-provoking story about relationships and societal expectations.

Seetha Payanam – Sun NXT

A romantic drama involving love, secrets and life-changing decisions.

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel – Netflix

A documentary about the early journey of the famous band.

Jury Duty Presents Company Retreat – Amazon Prime Video

A comedy set in a fictional corporate environment.

Deadloch Season 2 – Amazon Prime Video

A crime investigation unfolds in a remote location.

March 21, 2026

BTS: The Comeback Live – Netflix

A global live performance celebrating BTS’s latest album release.

What Makes This Week Special

This week’s OTT schedule stands out for its variety. From international releases like Peaky Blinders and BTS’s live comeback to regional stories like Landlord and Seetha Payanam, the lineup reflects a mix of global and local storytelling.

With multiple genres including drama, thriller, comedy, romance and documentary, viewers have a wide selection to choose from across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, ZEE5 and JioHotstar.