January OTT Releases: Watch Vidhuthalai, Max, Pushpa 2 & More!

January is set to be a thrilling month for South movie enthusiasts, with several exciting releases on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and SonyLIV. If you’re a fan of South Indian cinema, here’s a list of the latest movies making their digital debuts soon.

Pani (SonyLIV)

Releasing on January 16, 2025, this Malayalam film follows a married couple whose lives are upended by two young criminals. Starring Joju George, Sagar Surya, Merlet Ann Thomas, Bobby Kurian, Junaiz VP, and Chandini Sreedharan, Pani promises a gripping narrative filled with unexpected twists.

Max (Zee5)

This Kannada thriller features Kiccha Sudeep as a law and order inspector who resumes duty at a new police station after a two-month suspension, only to encounter unforeseen challenges. Alongside him are Sukrutha Wagle, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, and Anirudh Bhat. Max is set to stream on Zee5 from January 31, 2025, though final streaming details are still awaited.

Pushpa 2 (Netflix)

The Telugu blockbuster Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is slated for its digital release on Netflix on January 30, 2025. After its successful theatrical run since December 5, the film’s OTT release is highly anticipated by fans. An official confirmation is awaited.

Viduthalai 2 (Zee5)

Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the Tamil sequel Viduthalai 2 is expected to garner a strong viewership on OTT. Featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Manju Warrier, Surya Sethupathi, Tamizh, and Rajiv Menon, the film will be available on Zee5 starting January 17, 2025.

