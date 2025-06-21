The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 OTT Release: Streaming Date, Time, First Guest, and More Details!

The journey of renowned Indian comedian Kapil Sharma is truly inspiring. From trying to make people laugh with limited screen time on shows to having his show, Kapil came a long way, and there was a relatability that people felt when it came to the star comedian. Whenever he can, Kapil Sharma also shows his acting prowess to the world by acting in critically acclaimed movies.

His show has moved to Netflix, successfully completed two seasons, and is now returning for a bigger third season. The show will start with Salman Khan, who came during the promotions of Sikander. Despite the result of the film, Sikander is doing decently on Netflix, and with Salman being a recurrent entrant on the Kapil Show, it promises to be a lot of fun.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 OTT: When is it releasing on Netflix?

The full guest list is yet to be revealed, but there are going to be some big names, and the makers of the show managed to change the setting, according to Netflix. Now, it remains to be seen how well the third season will be received by the audiences, but thanks to Kapil Sharma's impact, one can surely expect a laughter riot for sure.

Now, when will the Great Indian Kapil Show land on Netflix? Let's find out. Netflix said it would start streaming on June 21, so it could be out soon. But since the Kapil Sharma show was previously broadcast at night on TV, Netflix might also choose to release the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show in the evening.

So, if you are in for some laughter this weekend, head over to Netflix and watch Salman Khan have a blast with the talented Kapil Sharma and his team.