Criminal Justice Season 4 OTT Release: Fans Frustrated with JioHotstar Over Shock Decision

Pankaj Tripathi's much-awaited Criminal Justice Season 4 has landed on popular OTT platform JioHotstar, and fans have already started giving their opinions on the show. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Madhav Mishra, who now has his own company—Madhav Mishra Association—and the first case he takes up is the murder case of a woman. The murder of a nurse named Roshini, who had an affair with surgeon Dr. Raj Nagpal, takes place.

The story pivots around the arrest of Nagpal and his wife, Anju, following the murder. Surprisingly, JioHotstar only released three episodes of Criminal Justice Season 4, which infuriated fans on Twitter. Fans, while applauding Pankaj Tripathi's prolific performance as lawyer Madhav Mishra, expressed disappointment at the release of only three episodes.

For murder and crime stories, viewers would want to sit and complete the entire show in one go, as they won't get anxious about who the actual killer is and know exactly what happened by the end. However, the release of only three episodes of Criminal Justice Season 4 may dampen the enthusiasm of OTT audiences, potentially leading to a loss of interest by the time the next set of episodes airs.

The amount of content that people of India consume on a daily level is insane. Almost everyone is glued to their phones, and as content creators proliferate daily, there is an abundance of information available. If a viewer wants to sit and dedicate time to show their love for the content, and if big platforms like JioHotstar attempt to disrupt this, they are going to get criticized. The same has happened with Criminal Justice Season 4.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

This is extremely frustrating that it's only releasing 3 episodes. Why do you always make things difficult for viewers, especially fans of @TripathiiPankaj? You did same with Criminal Justice Season 3. Why do you keep doing this? What’s wrong with you? Isn’t Season 4 fully ready? https://t.co/RpKIkmqJQ6 — Sami Parvez (@SamiParvezQadir) May 29, 2025

Only 3 episodes of criminal Justice season 4 @JioHotstar? Disappointed man 😭😢 — ABHI (MH09) 💪🚩 (@Reign_of_45) May 29, 2025

Its tooo annoying that only 3 episodes released of Criminal Justice Season 4, this practice of @JioHotstar will kill the joy of binge-watch experience, please release all the episodes together @JioHotstar #CriminalJusticeSeason4 #pankajtripathi @rohansippy #CriminalJustice4 — shrihari killedar (@shrihariki15653) May 28, 2025