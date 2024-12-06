Amaran's OTT Release Delayed: Deets Inside

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Kollywood this year, grossing over Rs. 320 crores at the box office. The film, which showcases a gripping and inspiring narrative, is based on the true story of Major Mukund Varadharajan, a brave officer whose heroic actions in the face of adversity have touched the hearts of many.

The movie has garnered widespread acclaim, especially for the remarkable performance of Sai Pallavi, who plays the leading lady. Her portrayal has been praised for its depth and emotional resonance, making her a standout in the film. Amaran has sparked intense discussions among audiences, both for its compelling storytelling and its powerful portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

After a successful run in theatres for over five weeks, Amaran is now set to make its OTT debut. Originally slated for an earlier release, the film’s streaming debut on Netflix was delayed by a week. The movie will be available for streaming starting 13th December and will be offered in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and with English subtitles, allowing a broader audience to experience the film's emotional and patriotic journey. The much-anticipated OTT release of Amaran brings the heart-wrenching yet inspiring story to a global platform, ensuring it reaches even more viewers around the world.

