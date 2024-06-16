Odisha CM Majhi chairs meeting on annual Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar, June 16 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday took stock of the arrangements for the annual Rath Yatra celebrations going to be held in July.

The state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, State Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Director General of Police Arun Kumar Sarangi, and Director Intelligence, Saumendra Priyadarsi briefed CM Majhi about the arrangements, the rituals of the Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra and preparations made so far for the smooth conduct of the festivals.

Snana Yatra, also known as 'Devasnana Purnima', is the auspicious bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath and the sibling deities.

"The Chief Minister was briefed about the detailed procedure of the rituals and arrangements for the grand annual festival of Rath Yatra by Chief Secretary Jena, DGP Sarangi, and Director Intelligence Priyadarsi. The government will hold meetings with the sevayats and other stakeholders in the coming days for the smooth conduct of the festival this year," said Harichandan.

Speaking on a large number of devotees following the reopening of four entrance gates at the Jagannath Temple, Harichandan added that no major trouble has been reported at the 12th-century shrine due to the large crowd.

He said that the rush was witnessed due to the consecutive holidays.

He assured that all the arrangements at the shrine would be soon streamlined.

