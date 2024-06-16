Aakkash Ahuja on his 'content' role in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai': 'In a world where everyone seeks luxury, Rajat is odd one out'

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actor Aakkash Ahuja, who plays Rajat in the recently released show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' gave insights about his character, saying, "He is very happy with his life, and though he earns less but is very happy and satisfied."

Aakkash, who is known for 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2' plays Rajat Khanna, a middle-class boy in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', who is just happy and content with his life.

"In a world where everyone seeks social media views, luxury, and showcasing happiness, Rajat is the odd one out. He is very happy with his life. He earns less but is very happy and satisfied. No matter what the situation is, he loves his family dearly."

Speaking of the title of the show, he said: "It means everyone should dare to dream, no matter how difficult the circumstances are. No matter how much struggle you have in your life, hope should never die."

Aakkash was all praise for producers Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey and said that their involvement is commendable.

He added: "I really appreciate them as producers because they have so many inputs to give and their level of involvement in the making of the script is commendable. I didn't expect that Ravi and Sargun would go in-depth into the script. Kudos to their efforts and the hard work they put into production. They are very good people."

The show stars Amandeep Sidhu as Bani in the lead.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey, under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on SonySAB.

