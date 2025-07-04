Objective is to raise awareness, bring events like Diamond League to India: Neeraj Chopra on NC Classic

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS) Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has reaffirmed his long-term vision to transform the athletics landscape in India, starting with the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic (NC Classic). Speaking ahead of the javelin meet here on Friday, Chopra shared his dream of creating a platform where international and Indian athletes compete shoulder to shoulder in India.

Chopra, who is not only the NC Classic organiser but also a competitor, opened up on the core objective behind staging the World Athletics 'A category' meet in India, saying, "The objective is that we have won medals, everything is done. Now, how can we raise javelin? How can we raise athletics? So, about an event, I always used to say that I have a big dream that there should be such an event in India where international athletes compete and our Indian athletes also play with them. So, this is happening.

"World Athletics, AFI, and brands are supporting from all sides. The Karnataka government has given a lot of support. I am very happy about it. And as you said, all the foreign athletes have come. So, I am very excited to compete with them in India," Chopra told IANS.

Asked what India needs to do to realise its ambition of hosting the 2036 Olympics, reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra stressed the importance of hosting prestigious global events like the Diamond League, an elite annual track and field series.

"I want to talk about the TOPS. I have been at the Target Olympic Podium Scheme for many years. And I am getting a lot of help continuously. I compete outside. I do training. So, I am getting a lot of support. Plus, I want such events to happen.

"And we should try to bring events like the Diamond League here. Because it is a very prestigious event. And it happens every year. So, if something like this happens, it will be very good in itself. So, this is the beginning. So, we can think about how we can do something bigger in the future," he added.

Chopra, who entered the elusive 90m club when he threw the spear at a distance of 90.23 metres at the Doha Diamond League in May, reaffirmed his confidence in staying focused and composed under all circumstances.

"There’s absolutely no pressure. Earlier too, I always gave my 100 per cent with focus, and that remains the same even now. I am really happy that I have finally crossed the 90-meter mark," he signed off.

