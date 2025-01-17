Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to Eight Years for White House Attack Attempt

Washington D.C., January 17, 2025 – Sai Varshith Kandula, a 20-year-old Indian national, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for attempting to attack the White House with a rented truck on May 22, 2023. Kandula's plot aimed to overthrow the U.S. government and establish a dictatorship inspired by Nazi ideology, according to the Department of Justice.

Kandula, originally from Chandanagar, Hyderabad, was a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. with a green card. He pleaded guilty on May 13, 2024, to charges of willful injury or depredation of U.S. property. In addition to his prison sentence, District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich ordered Kandula to serve three years of supervised release.

Details of the Incident

On the afternoon of May 22, 2023, Kandula flew from St. Louis, Missouri, to Washington D.C., arriving at Dulles International Airport around 5:20 p.m. He rented a truck at 6:30 p.m., stopped for food and gas, and drove to the White House. At approximately 9:35 p.m., Kandula crashed the truck into barriers near the White House, causing panic among pedestrians.

After the initial crash, Kandula reversed the truck and struck the barriers a second time, disabling the vehicle. He then exited, unfurled a Nazi swastika flag, and was apprehended by U.S. Park Police and Secret Service officers.

Intent and Consequences

Court documents revealed that Kandula planned the attack for several weeks, intending to gain access to the White House to seize political power. He admitted to investigators that he was prepared to arrange for the assassination of the U.S. President and others to achieve his objectives.

The incident caused $4,322 in damages, including repairs to metal barriers and cleanup of hazardous materials. Kandula's attempts to secure armed guards and larger vehicles in the weeks leading up to the attack were unsuccessful, highlighting his meticulous planning.

Official Statements

The Department of Justice emphasized the seriousness of Kandula's actions, noting his intent to influence government conduct through intimidation and coercion. His failed attempts to rent larger vehicles and hire security personnel underscored his commitment to carrying out the attack.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the vigilance required to protect national security and the severe consequences for those who threaten democratic institutions.