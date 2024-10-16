Now separatists will come together to worsen the situation in J&K: Sanjay Nishad

Lucknow, Oct 16 (IANS) As National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah became the Chief Minister of J&K, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday said that the separatist leaders will now come together and worsen J&K.

Talking to IANS, Sanjay Nishad said, "It is up to the people of J&K if they want to be with parties that think about farmers and youth; or if they want parties who want to divide on the basis of religion, region, and status and do politics on it. This time, the people of J&K have chosen them. As he became the Chief Minister, people of the Union Territory will ask questions about Article 370. They will ask the J&K government to reimplement Article 370. And they will enact it and will make the Union Territory's situation worse again."

Nishad further thanked the Election Commission of India (ECI) for announcing the dates for the by-polls.

"I welcome it and want to thank the ECI for announcing the elections. We were ready to contest by-elections on ten Assembly seats but the ECI announced nine seats," he added.

He further claimed that the NDA government will surely win in all Assembly seats.

"Last time, we got partial success in the state. But, this time we will ensure that we get a historical victory in UP as well like we got in Haryana," he stated.

Nishad Party President asserted the reasons for the historic hat-trick in Haryana.

"The teams deployed on the borders of Meerut, Saharanpur brilliantly campaigned for the party and the election results of Haryana shocked everyone. In the same way, we will win in these by-polls too," he added.

Nishad further remarked about the NDA government getting a historic win in the UP's by-polls.

"We don't believe in caste and religion politics. We stand with the poor, OBC, women, and youth. People will vote and support us. In the last election, Opposition parties took advantage by creating a false narrative on various issues. But, this time we have promised jobs, respect, peace and prosperity in UP. We will try to take the country forward in every aspect," he concluded.

The Election Commission on October 15 announced November 13 as the date for the by-poll for nine out of 10 vacant seats in the UP Assembly.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.