NorthEast United FC sign Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath on two-year contracts

Guwahati, July 27 (IANS) NorthEast United FC on Thursday announced the signing of two young Indian footballers -- Fredy Chawngthansanga and Shighil Nambrath -- on two-year contracts.

Both Fredy and Shighil Nambrath honed their skills in the youth setup at Bengaluru FC, showcasing their prowess in 2nd Division League matches. Their exceptional performances culminated in a remarkable victory at the 2023 Reliance Foundation Development League National Championship earlier this year.

Now, the 20-year-old midfielders are hoping to make their mark in the Indian Super League (ISL) while training with the NorthEast United FC first team.

NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa, who closely observed the youngsters grow during their time at Bengaluru FC, praised the two signings.

"Fredy and Shighil were under my wing for four years and it has been a joy to watch them grow. Their understanding of our football philosophy is commendable. They possess exceptional technical skills and are fully aware of the playing principles of our head coach, Juan Pedro Benali," said Moosa in a media release issued by the club.

Speaking on completing their move to the Highlanders, Shighil, who is from Malappuram, Kerala, said,"I already feel comfortable coming here to the Northeast. The club's reputation and passionate fanbase create an incredible atmosphere, and I'm determined to make a positive impact on the field. With the guidance of the coaching staff, I aim to sharpen my skills and contribute to the team's success."

Meanwhile, the Mizoram-born Fredy also expressed his pride on joining the club.

"Representing NorthEast United FC fills me with pride, especially as someone from the Northeast region. The club's focus on nurturing young talent aligns perfectly with my aspirations. I'm eager to learn and adapt to the challenges of the ISL, and with the support of the coaching staff, I believe I can make a significant impact on the field," he said.

NorthEast United FC CEO Mandar Tamhane emphasised the club's vision for nurturing young talent.

"The signings of Fredy and Shighil reflect our continued dedication towards youth development. These two talented players join our ranks with the determination to make their mark in the ISL. As a club, we are excited to provide them with the right resources and guidance to excel, as they epitomize our mission of nurturing young talents and creating a bright future for Indian football," said Tamhane.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.