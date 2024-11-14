No one can divide farmers: VP Dhankhar

Jaipur, Nov 14 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in his address at the 105th National Jat Convention in Pushkar, Rajasthan on Thursday, expressed concern over the efforts to divide the farmer community.

“Many people are saying this, I don’t know why they are saying it. However, no one in this country can divide the farmers,” he said.

Describing the Jat community as an important part of the farmer community and the soul of the farmer community, he said: “The Jat community is an important part of the farmer class across the country. There is a conspiracy to divide the farmers into castes and a particular class; The heart has never been separated from the body. But we are not the heart, we are the soul, the soul of the farmer class. We have to protect this soul.”

He also emphasised that the Jat community is a farmer community and the identity of brotherhood in it is the farmer, the Jat is always known by the name of farmer and people also know him as the son of a farmer.

Expressing his gratitude towards the Jat and farmer community, Dhankhar said, “The doors of my house are open 24 hours for the farmers. I am determined that the evil intentions of those who plan to divide the farmers will never succeed.”

Stressing the unity of the farmers, the Vice President said: “I appeal to the farmers of the country, from this land of Pushkar, I am a soldier to solve your problems. My doors are open 24 hours a day, we will sit together and talk, we will find a solution to the problem, we belong to this country, this country is ours, we are those people who produce gold from the earth.”

Dhankhar also urged the farmers to increase their participation in the marketing and trade of agricultural products.

He said, "Whatever the farmer produces, creates a lot of problems. Why should the farmer not be in the business of agriculture? I urge that the farmers should sit and worry, think, and brainstorm. They should do the trade themselves. This is a very big business.”

