Nitish,Tejashwi pay tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya

Patna, Sep 26 (IANS) An interesting situation arose at Patna's Rajendra Nagar area after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the statue of Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder member Deendayal Upadhyaya and offered tribute on his birth anniversary.

After coming to know that Nitish Kumar is set to visit the statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also rushed to offer his tribute but reached seven minutes late.

Sources have said that Tejashwi Yadav was not scheduled to visit there but since he learnt about Nitish Kumar going there, he also paid a visit there.

This incident has fuelled BJP leaders to target Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan-led government in Bihar.

Union Minister and BJP MP, Giriraj Singh, claimed that it was a tactical ploy by Nitish Kumar to put pressure on Tejashwi Yadav that he is still keeping the option open to join NDA once again.

Nitish Kumar wants to make his Mahagathbandhan ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) scared of him.

Rajya Sabha MP, Sushil Modi, said: "BJP have closed the doors for the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he cheated the NDA twice. Nitish Kumar is used to doing acrobatic exercises in air to put pressure on RJD and Congress party."

Lalu Prasad, the RJD National President, in his lifelong politics worked against the BJP and RSS.

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay was one of the founding members of Bharatiya Jan Sangh in 1951 which was later renamed as BJP.

On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav visited the statue of Upadhyaya and paid tribute to him.

When mediapersons asked him that Nitish Kumar passed a proposal in Bihar Assembly for the government celebration of Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, Tejashwi Yadav objected to it in the House.

When mediapersons asked about that incident when he objected in the House, Tejashwi said when did he object to it?

