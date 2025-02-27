Nitish Kumar's son Nishant can truly lead party to greater success, claims JD-U

Bhagalpur, Feb 27 (IANS) As speculation grows over Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant, potentially making his political debut ahead of Bihar’s upcoming Assembly elections, JD-U leader Gopal Mandal said that only Nishant can truly lead the party to greater success.

Speaking with IANS, Mandal expressed strong support for Nishant, emphasising that his leadership would be vital for the party’s future.

“Nishant is the son of our Chief Minister. He is well-educated, speaks Hindi, and is undoubtedly a capable man. There is no doubt that he is the right person to take charge when Nitish Kumar steps down from his leadership role,” Mandal said.

Mandal further elaborated, “The JD-U needs Nishant’s leadership. If he steps into politics, he can strengthen the party and bring unity among all the leaders and supporters. There’s no doubt that his involvement would provide the party with new energy and direction.”

He also acknowledged that Nitish Kumar himself may not want his son to enter politics, but added that it was essential for the party’s long-term success.

However, the speculation over Nishant’s political future remains unanswered.

When questioned about his potential political plunge, Nishant remained tight-lipped, responding with “just leave it (arrey chhodiye).”

The Nitish's son has kept a low profile over the years and has not held any official positions within JD-U.

The buzz surrounding his entry into politics gained traction when JD-U posters surfaced across the state featuring his image and the slogan: "Bihar Kare Pukar, Aaye Nishant Kumar."

The timing of these posters has only fueled further speculation, with the Assembly elections in Bihar scheduled for later this year, around October or November.

It is being said that Nishant Kumar will officially join the JD-U after Holi and might contest in the Assembly elections later this year.

During a conversation with the media on February 25, Nishant Kumar had appealed to the youth and people of all age groups to vote for Nitish Kumar.

"My father has worked for development. Last time, you gave him 43 seats, and he continued his development work. This time, give more seats so that he can continue the work," he said.

Nishant Kumar is also urging the people of Bihar to vote for Nitish Kumar in the upcoming Assembly elections and help the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) form the government once again.

