Nitish Kumar has a bigger status than Modi, says Anand Mohan Singh

Patna Sep 14 (IANS) In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the JD-U is projecting Nitish Kumar as "PM material" and now, don-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh on Thursday claimed that the Bihar Chief Minister is a bigger than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons in Kaimur district, Singh said that Nitish Kumar is a strong contender for the prime minister.

"Those who believe Narendra Modi has no alternative in the country, they are living in a misconception and dreaming in daylight. During Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi's times, no one was thinking about defeating them. After the 1971 Bangladesh war, Atal Bihari Vajpayee called Indira Gandhi an iron lady and Durga ka avatar but in 1977, a 72- year-old leader defeated her in the entire country,” Singh said.

"I must say that leaders cannot create situations, it’s the situation that makes leaders," he said.

"In the last nine and a half years, Nitish Kumar has done thousands of press conferences but have you seen Narendra Modi holding a single press conference? It is an indication that Narendra Modi does not have knowledge, thinking and answers," Singh said.

"I have a strong feeling that the INDIA alliance will defeat NDA," he said.

Earlier, JD-U national President Lalan Singh projected Nitish Kumar as a PM candidate for the 2024 polls.

--IANS

ajk/vd

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.