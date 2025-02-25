Nishant Kumar seeks vote for his father Nitish in Bihar Assembly polls

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar on Tuesday sought votes for his father in the upcoming 2025 Assembly Elections.

"For 19 years, Bihar has seen development under my father's leadership. Even when JD-U won only 43 seats last time in 2020, he continued working for Bihar. This time, we need more seats to ensure his leadership continues for the progress and development of the state," he said.

"Nitish Kumar is an undisputed leader of the NDA in Bihar," he said, adding that his father will lead the alliance in upcoming polls.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ladla CM' remark, Nishant said, "There is an alliance, it is good for Bihar's future."

Nishant appealed to JD-U workers and asked them to go before people and tell them about CM Nitish's work over the last 19 years.

When asked about his entry into politics, Nishant responded: "The public will decide what happens next. Let them judge who is capable."

His response comes after RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav urged him to enter politics on Monday evening.

Speculation is growing that Nishant may contest the 2025 Bihar elections and play a bigger role in JD-U.

With Bihar heading for a crucial Assembly Election, CM Nitish's camp is mobilising support.

Remembering his mother Manju Kumari Sinha on her birth anniversary, Nishant said: "Wherever she is, she should be happy..."

Notably, the political battlefield in the state is heating up.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has been launching attacks against the Nitish government seeking a change.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad had attacked Prime Minister Modi after the latter visited Bhagalpur, claiming that the leader "lies" and "does not keep his promises".

Lalu attracted criticism from Union Ministers and NDA leaders for his remark who reminded him of the situation in Bihar during his tenure.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.