Niki Prasad to lead India U19 team in inaugural ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) All-rounder Niki Prasad has been named as captain of the India U19 team for the inaugural ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup, to be held in Kuala Lumpur from December 15 to 22.

Niki, who previously won the Player of the Series award in women's Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy, made an unbeaten 49 off 31 balls in the tri-series final as India B skipper to ace the chase of 143, and beat South Africa by eight wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Sanika Chalke will be serving as the India vice-captain in the Asia Cup squad, which has three previous U19 Women’s T20 World Cup winners in batter G Trisha, pacer Shabnam Shakil and let-arm spinner Sonam Yadav.

G Kamalini, the highly-rated left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, finds a place in the squad alongside fellow keeper Bhavika Ahire. Kamalini hit 79 not out off 62 balls in Thursday’s final against South Africa, while sharing a rollicking unbroken stand of 102 runs with Niki.

Those exploits earned Kamalini, a trainee at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai, the Player of the Final award, as well as clinched Player of the Series honour. Other members of the squad are Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, and Nandhana Sridharan.

India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia. India will play their opening match of the group stage against Pakistan on December 15 and then face Nepal on December 17.

Top two teams from both groups will enter the Super Four stage, with matches to take place on December 19 and 20. Top two teams from the Super Four stage will enter the final on December 22 to determine the first-ever champions of the Women’s U19 Asia Cup.

The tournament serves as vital preparation for India ahead of 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will also be hosted by Malaysia. India are the reigning champions of the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, after winning the inaugural edition in 2023 in South Africa under Shafali Verma’s captaincy.

India U19 squad: Niki Prasad (Captain), Sanika Chalke (Vice-captain), G Trisha, Kamalini G (WK), Bhavika Ahire (WK), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S

Standbys: Hurley Gala, Happy Kumari, G Kavya Sree, Gayatri Survase

Non-travelling Reserve: Prapti Raval

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.