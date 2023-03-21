NIA makes first arrest in NGO terror-funding case

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one Irfan Mehraj from Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) in connection with the NGO Terror funding case, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrest follows comprehensive investigations into the case registered in October 2020.

"Irfan Mehraj was a close associate of Khurram Parvez and was working with his organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS). Investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in the valley and had also been in the propagation of a secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights," the official said.

Involvement of some Valley-based NGOs, Trusts and Societies in funding of

terror-related activities were being probed in this case, the investigation agency said.

Some NGOs, both registered as well as unregistered, were noticed collecting funds domestically and abroad under the cover of doing charity and various welfare activities -- including public health, education etc.

But some of these organisations have developed links with proscribed terrorist outfits, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) etc, the official said.

