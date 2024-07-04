New Govt Medical College to start in South Mumbai, says Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) The government medical college with an intake capacity of 50 seats in the premises of Gokuldas Tejpal and Cama Hospitals in south Mumbai will start from the academic year 2024-25, said Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif on Thursday in the Assembly.

He said the medical college will be affiliated with the Gokuldas Tejpal and Cama Hospitals and the number of seats will be increased from the academic year of 2025-26.

With increasing the number of doctors, superior medical care, access to state-of-the-art equipment and expertise from specialist doctors will be made available to citizens from south Mumbai, he said.

The Medical Education Minister made a special mention of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker and the legislator representing the Colaba constituency, Rahul Narwekar, who was in the chair, for taking the initiative and continuously pursuing the matter with the state government.

Mushrif said that the government had issued a notification dated January 31, 2012, about starting a medical college on the premises of Gokuldas Tejpal and Cama hospitals. The government has completed the necessary administrative procedures and paperwork for the commencement of a medical college there.

He told the Assembly that the Indian Medical Council has indicated to give its approval and, therefore, the decision has been taken to start the medical college with an intake capacity of 50 seats from the academic year 2024-25.

