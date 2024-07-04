‘Kalki 2898 AD’ grosses Rs 392 cr in India, beats first-week global earnings of ‘Jawan’

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) The recently released sci-fi epic film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is unstoppable at the box-office. While in India, the film raked in Rs 392.45 crore net, the gross worldwide collections of the film stood at Rs 700 crore after a week of its release.

With this, the film has beaten the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer box-office extravaganza ‘Jawan’.

While ‘Jawan’ made Rs 600 crore after a week of its release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, with Rs 700 crore in its kitty, looks solid. However, it is still behind ‘RRR’ and ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’. The huge overseas collections of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ are because of the Telugu-speaking diaspora.

The film opened at the box office with Rs 95.3 crore on June 27. After seven days of its release, the film witnessed a 76 per cent drop in its collections. The film earned Rs 22.5 crore on Day 7. Out of this, the Telugu-speaking states formed a major chunk of the film’s collection in line with the initial trends.

It earned Rs 8.75 crore in Telugu on Day 7 followed by Rs 11.3 crore in Hindi as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Currently, the morning occupancy for 3D shows in Telugu for the film is at 18.32 per cent with night occupancy of 43.14 per cent.

In Hindi, which is the second biggest market for the film, the morning occupancy for 3D shows is at 13.80 per cent with 34.69 per cent occupancy for night shows.

The film stars veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, veteran Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan, Telugu superstar Prabhas and Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone. It also features a slew of cameos by film stars across the film industries of India.

