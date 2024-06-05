NEET aspirant commits suicide in Rajasthan after failed third attempt

Jaipur, June 5 (IANS) A NEET aspirant committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Dausa soon after the exam results were declared on Tuesday evening, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said that the deceased Ajit Meena went out on Tuesday evening after informing his parents that he was going to the emitra centre and did not return home. The parents lodged a complaint at the police station.

A few hours later, they were informed of a body being found on the railway tracks.

Police station in-charge Sohan Lal said that a body was found on the tracks near a railway overbridge on the Agra-Jaipur highway. It was identified as that of Ajit. The deceased had appeared for the NEET exam and the result was announced on Tuesday evening.

Ajit had appeared for the exam for the third time and flunked it again, leading to his suicide, said officials.

His body was handed over to his family members on Wednesday.

