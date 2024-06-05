PM Narendra Modi 3.0: Oath Taking Ceremony on June 8

The formation of the NDA government and the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to take place on June 8. PM Modi reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to hand over the Cabinet resolution to the President.

Modi's Cabinet has also recommended the dissolution of the Lok Sabha. This comes a day after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a rare third term in general elections.

PM Modi is set to form the government for a third consecutive term as the BJP-led NDA secured a majority in the Lok Sabha, despite significant losses in three Hindi heartland states following a fiercely contested election viewed as a referendum on his popularity.

The BJP-led NDA has won 291 seats and the INDIA bloc 234. Other parties secured 18 seats.

With 291 seats, the NDA exceeds the Lok Sabha majority mark of 272 by 19 seats. The BJP won 240 seats independently and will rely on allies, including the TDP and JD-U, for government stability.

In addition to sweeping Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the BJP's biggest success came from Odisha, where it won 19 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats and form its first government in the state. The BJP's campaign, focusing on "Odisha asmita," successfully ended the over two-decade-long rule of Naveen Patnaik's government.

"The people of the country have expressed their trust in the NDA for the third consecutive time. This is an unprecedented moment in the history of India. I thank my family for their love and blessings. I assure the countrymen that to fulfill their aspirations, we will move forward with new energy, new enthusiasm, and new resolves,” PM Modi said earlier.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all the workers for the dedication and tireless hard work they have done," he added.