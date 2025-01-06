NDMC, Delhi Police sensitise teachers on drug menace, hoax calls

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in association with Delhi Police, organised an awareness programme for school teachers about drug menace, cyber security and hoax call threats on Monday.

This programme was organised under the theme of ‘Suraksha Sankalp’ -- a step towards a better tomorrow. The programme was attended by as many as 350 NDMC School teachers.

On the occasion, Chairman NDMC Keshav Chandra said that if teachers closely observe the behaviour of students, then we would be able to stop the drug menace amongst the school students.

“We should be more aware of the surroundings of schools regarding any unwanted activities which can spoil the future of students,” he said.

He further said that new tools or methods are being used by cyber criminals day by day and we should always be cautious while using social media platforms and online payment apps.

He also thanked Delhi Police for organising such types of awareness programmes for sensitising the teachers to spread the messages of awareness to students in order to curb the drug menace, cyber security and hoax call threats in schools.

In his address, Devesh Chandra Srivastav, Special CP, Crime, Delhi Police appreciated that NDMC collaborated with Delhi Police to organise an awareness programme for the school teachers because the issues such as drug abuse, cyber security as well as hoax calls are related to the students.

It is very important to firstly educate teachers so that they can prevent the students from any kind of cyber trap and drug abuse, he said.

He also talked about awareness of hoax calls because such calls create panic and rumours amongst the students, parents and the public.

He said that if we show patience and calm in these situations, then we can fight against the motive of the anti-social elements.

