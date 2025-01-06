India prepared to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges: J.P. Nadda on HMPV

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) India’s surveillance network remains vigilant and the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said on Monday, as the number of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the country reached five in a single day.

Five children tested positive for the virus in Karnataka (2), Gujarat (1), and Tamil Nadu (2). The affected children are recovering well, while one has been discharged, the health authorities said.

In a video message, Nadda said that the HMPV virus is not a new virus.

“It was first identified in 2001 and has been circulating in the entire world since many years, It spreads through the air by the way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months,” said the Union Minister.

The Health Ministry, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), and the National Centre for Disease Control are keeping a close watch on the situation in China, as well as in neighbouring countries, Nadda assured.

"The WHO has taken cognisance of the situation and will share its report shortly with us. The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme has also been reviewed," he said, adding that the country is ready to respond promptly to any health challenges.

"There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," he added.

According to former ICMR scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, HMPV is definitely not deadly, and there is, to date, no evidence of mortality or a severe transmission rate.

“We can say HMPV is definitely not deadly. Most infections are mild, and only in children who are less than five and those who are over 65. It can cause common cold-like symptoms for 4 to 5 days,” Gangakhedkar told IANS.

“The virus may cause pneumonitis-like illness, but the mortality rates are almost unknown so far. HMPV has a global prevalence of about 4 per cent,” he added.

—IANS

na/vd

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.