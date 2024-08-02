Navi Mumbai CA challenges Eknath Shinde's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme in Bombay HC

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) A Navi Mumbai CA here on Friday filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court challenging the ruling MahaYuti government's 'Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana'.

The PIL has been filed by Naveed A.S. Mulla through his lawyer Owais Pechkar, questioning the scheme that envisages Rs 1,500 per month to all women from poor sections aged between 21-65 years as financial aid.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, who declined to stay the scheme or grant the urgency plea, but is likely to hear it soon.

The petitioner contended that Maharashtra is already under a huge debt of Rs 7.8 lakh-crore and the state Finance Department has expressed reservations over the scheme in view of the state's financial condition.

Questioning the timing of the cash dole schemes, the PIL said that despite the purported objections, the state cabinet has passed it with a clear political motive as the state Assembly elections shall be held in October 2024.

The petitioner claimed that the scheme has been launched by the MahaYuti government with the objective of gaining fruitful benefits in the elections as an aftermath of losing the Lok Sabha 2024 polls when it secured only 18 out of the total 48 seats.

It may be recalled that last month the state government launched the 'Ladki Bahin' and the 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana' (CM’s Youth Employment Skill Training Scheme) for males, through the state budget, but faced flak from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT).

Mulla's PIL has sought to quash the cash benefit schemes as it would entail an additional burden on the state exchequer and the taxpayers and deal a blow to the state's economy.

