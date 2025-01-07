Winter Holidays extended till January 11 for schools in 23 districts of Rajasthan

As a precautionary measure of the cold wave alert in Rajasthan, the state government has announced an extension in winter holidays for students from class one to eight in 23 districts, which includes Jaipur till January 11. The Director of Education has authorized the District Collectors to declare holidays after coordinating with the Chief District Education Officer till January 11 which was earlier on January 5.

District-Wise Holiday Extension

The holiday extension varies across districts. In Alwar, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Behror-Kotputli, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Khairthal-Tijara, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar, and Churu districts, holidays have been extended till January 11.

The holidays will continue until January 9 in Kota, Deeg, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Baran, and Chittorgarh. In the meanwhile, Jaipur, Karauli, Bhilwara, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Beawar, and Tonk will continue their holidays until January 8. Holidays of Dausa will be further extended for all the students till class 8. Similarly, students up to class 5 in Deedwana-Kuchaman will get holidays up to January 8.

This is a well-needed respite for students and parents, by giving them a much-needed break from the academic routine. The state government has made a wise decision about extending the holidays due to extreme climatic conditions prevailing in the state at the time.

