Allu Arjun Meets Injured Sritej at KIMS Hospital

Allu Arjun visited KIMS Hospital today, January 7, 2025, to meet 8-year-old Sree Tej, who was injured in the Sandhya Theatre stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2. The actor, who had been granted bail in connection with the incident, inquired about the boy’s health and expressed his support. Film producer Dil Raju accompanied the actor during the visit.

The Ramgopalpet police were informed about Allu Arjun's visit in advance, leading to heavy security arrangements at the hospital to maintain order. Authorities took extra precautions to ensure that the high-profile visit did not cause any disruptions or disturbances in the area.

The stampede, which occurred during the Pushpa 2 screening, left several people injured, with Sree Tej being one of the most affected. Allu Arjun’s visit today reflected his concern for the young victim, while the security measures helped maintain a calm and orderly environment.

BREAKING: Allu Arjun finally visits Pushpa 2⃣ Sandhya theatre stampede victim Sri Tej at KIMS Hospital.🏥 pic.twitter.com/Sy99y6q558 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 7, 2025

