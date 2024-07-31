Wayanand Landslides: Death toll hits 163, 83 missing!

On Tuesday, two massive landslides occurred, washing off Mundakkai and Chooramala areas by killing hundreds of people. This accident happened yesterday early morning, and the death toll is continuously increasing.

As of now, 163 were found dead, and the whereabouts of 83 are still unknown. Immediately after the mishap, the Indian Military and NDRF started their rescue operation and saved a number of people.

Meanwhile, Union Minister George Kurian reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation in Wayanad, Kerala. A post-mortem examination has been completed for 183 deceased individuals, with details for 89 victims identified by the authorities.

