Virat Kohli’s Pub in Bengaluru Faces Fire Safety Violation Notice

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sent a notice to cricketer Virat Kohli’s pub, One8 Commune, located on MG Road, citing fire safety non-compliance. The upscale restaurant, situated on the sixth floor of Ratnam’s Complex near the Chinnaswamy International Cricket Stadium, is reportedly operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department. The initial notice was issued on November 29 following a complaint by social activists HM Venkatesh and Kunigal Narasimhamurthy, but no response has been received thus far.

In a more recent development, BBMP has given the pub a seven-day deadline to provide a clarification. If no response is received by the deadline, the BBMP will proceed with legal action. This notice was issued by the Health Officer of the Shanthinagar Division of BBMP.

Venkatesh raised concerns about the lack of fire safety protocols in many restaurants, bars, and pubs located in high-rise buildings across the city. He pointed out that past fire accidents, such as the Carlton Towers blaze, which resulted in fatalities and severe injuries, highlight the urgent need for safety measures. The Fire Department and BBMP have previously conducted audits, identifying several buildings that failed to meet fire safety standards. As a result, regulations were put in place, prohibiting the granting of licenses or allowing operations in such unsafe premises.

Earlier this year, in July, an FIR was filed against One8 Commune for violating the city's operating hours. The FIR accused the pub of serving customers past the permissible time, with operations continuing until 1:20 am, which exceeded the legal limit.

